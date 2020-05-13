My WWDC 2020 Wishlist

As of today, Apple’s first-ever online-only version of WWDC is 40(!) days away. As always, I’m incredibly excited to see what Apple has in store for us (although I must say, I’m really disappointed we don’t all get the chance to own a WWDC 2020 jacket and pin set…😢). And since YarnBuddy is written entirely in SwiftUI, I’m particularly looking forward to the next iteration of Apple’s new declarative UI framework.

I’ll go ahead and divide my wishlist into “SwiftUI” and “Everything Else.”

SwiftUI: Missing Pieces

Most of my issues with SwiftUI boil down to 1) Missing UI elements and 2) Missing customizations. Here’s a run-down of what I’m looking for in SwiftUI 2.0:

A collection view of some kind

A multi-line editable text view

A search bar

The ability to manage which object is first responder and to resign objects as first responder

Accessory views for TextFields/TextViews

Inactive/destructive states in Context Menus

Context menu preview-providers (for showing a custom preview on long-press/right-click)

Style parity with UIKit, including the new system colors and materials, the grouped inset table style, and the appearance APIs for styling things like navigation bars,tab bars, etc.

Correct state restoration for TabViews and a fix for the frame delay/flash when switching tabs

A way to prevent modals from being dismissed by dragging (and/or a full-screen modal style)

A way to read the scroll position of a scroll view

Smoother interoperability with QLPreviewController and PencilKit

Everything Else

I would really like to see an easier way to support the native Apple Pencil mark-up tools in PDFKit. In addition, I would love to see:

A complete re-design of Mail. There is no perfect e-mail client, but like, maybe Apple could try or something?

A system-wide color picker in iOS. It’s bananas that I can’t select some text in Apple Notes on my iPad and change its color. From what I can tell, every single Mac app has access to the color picker. As the great 21st-century philosopher Shia Labeouf once said, “JUST DO IT!” 😎

Apple Watch sleep tracking. There are great apps for this, but I’d like to see Apple’s take on it as well.

Some sort of IDE for iPad that would allow me to work on my Xcode projects with some limitations. If I have a project that’s SwiftUI or UIKit with no storyboards and the only third-party dependencies were installed via the Swift Package Manager, I would expect to be able to edit and preview projects in this app. Could I release them straight to the App Store? Maybe not. Could I run the apps on an attached device? Maybe not. I just want to get some work done, yo.

More home screen customization. Let us have an empty row at the top if we want. Give us some widgets. Allow for some chaos. Set us freeeeee.

De. Fault. Apps. Let me change them.

A way to automatically put my Apple Watch in theater mode at night so I don’t accidentally blind myself every time I move.

A revamped iPad multitasking system (yep, just do it again until it’s right) that isn’t big ol’ hot mess. Make it so my 4-year-old can figure it out.

Third-party Apple Watch faces (ahahahaha).

I think that’s all I have. If I think of anything else, I’ll throw some edits down below this paragraph. Now it’s your turn: what do you wish for this year? I always love reading everyone’s wish lists, so feel free to tweet them at me or mention me on Micro.blog.